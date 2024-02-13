Public Hearing on Reorganization of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be held on February 14-15

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) will hold a public hearing on February 14-15 at 10 a.m. regarding the conversion of Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana from a mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company.

Members of the public may attend in person at the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Poydras Building, 1702 N. Third St. in Baton Rouge. If the Poydras Building hearing room reaches full capacity, overflow video attendance will be available at the Claiborne Building located across the street at 1201 N. Third St.

Virtual attendance will be available from the LDI website via Zoom and the LDI’s Youtube channel. During the hearing, public comments can be given in person and through the Zoom platform.

A portion of the hearing will be reserved for public comment, but time may be limited. Those wishing to submit questions and comments are encouraged to do so ahead of time and may do so here.

For more information, including links to view the hearing live once it begins, visit https://www.ldi.la.gov/bcbs-hearing-public-comments-dec2023. A recording of the hearing will also be available on the LDI Youtube channel following the event.