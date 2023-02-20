Public Input Requested for Recovery Projects and Grant Applications

Terrebonne Parish has submitted applications to increase the resilience during and after events such as hurricanes and tornadoes and will be submitting more applications later this year. The Parish has been meeting with the public regarding the recovery from Hurricane Ida and the update of the Hazard Mitigation Plan. This event is to invite feedback on particular projects that the Parish is pursuing and gather suggestions for future applications.

March 1, 2023 • 5:30-6:30pm

East Houma Branch – Public Library

778 Grand Caillou Road

The Parish is requesting funding from the FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance, Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities programs or other funding as it becomes available. Each requires some investment from the community. Questions for the public include whether these are the projects that make the community feel safer and better supported, or if there are other projects or programs that should be considered.

Projects on the agenda include:

A new Justice Complex Safe Room and Tornado Community Shelter to replace the current Courthouse Annex A Safe Room within the new Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District office North Campus Public Works Safe Room for Essential Personnel North Treatment Plant Safe Room for Essential Personnel Engineering and Study for Miter Gates at Company Canal and Engineering and Study for Bayou Grand Caillou Pump Station to pump water out of the Morganza to the Gulf system into the Gulf Engineering and Study for Houma Heights Drainage Improvements Climate Resilient Elevations of Repetitive Loss Properties Microgrids or Power System Hardening for Energy Redundancy and Consistency



There will also be information provided about eligible project types for each of the funding sources, and opportunities for anyone to recommend projects for inclusion in future grant applications.

For further information about other programs that may be available, please contact the Parish Recovery Assistance Division at 985-873-6565.