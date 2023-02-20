Public Input Requested for Recovery Projects and Grant Applications

Terrebonne Parish has submitted applications to increase the resilience during and after events such as hurricanes and tornadoes and will be submitting more applications later this year. The Parish has been meeting with the public regarding the recovery from Hurricane Ida and the update of the Hazard Mitigation Plan. This event is to invite feedback on particular projects that the Parish is pursuing and gather suggestions for future applications.
March 1, 2023 • 5:30-6:30pm
East Houma Branch – Public Library
778 Grand Caillou Road
The Parish is requesting funding from the FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance, Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities programs or other funding as it becomes available. Each requires some investment from the community. Questions for the public include whether these are the projects that make the community feel safer and better supported, or if there are other projects or programs that should be considered.
Projects on the agenda include:
There will also be information provided about eligible project types for each of the funding sources, and opportunities for anyone to recommend projects for inclusion in future grant applications.
For further information about other programs that may be available, please contact the Parish Recovery Assistance Division at 985-873-6565.