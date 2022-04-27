Public Notice: Draft Environmental Assessment for FEMA 1187 Bayou Gardens Group Housing Site in Terrebonne

FEMA has posted a Public Notice regarding the availability of a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for a proposed group housing site for survivors in need of housing as a result of Hurricane Ida. There is a need for 29 units in Terrebonne Parish to house parish residents impacted by Ida.

The proposed group site is known as 1187 Bayou Gardens Group Housing Site (TR-7). The proposed action includes developing an 8-acre site that will accommodate up to 29 Transportable Temporary Housing Units located in the city of Houma, Louisiana. Activities may include, where necessary, site clearing, grading, road construction, the placement of concrete pads, utilities (electricity, water and sewer), and the transport and installation of transportable temporary housing units to the site.

FEMA group sites are generally occupied by families who lived in the area before the hurricane. Group sites do not typically increase demands for local services such as schools and police and fire protection.

Once the direct housing program ends and a group site is no longer needed, FEMA will remove all housing units. After all units have been vacated and removed from the site, the infrastructure is removed, and the property returned as close as possible to its original state.

FEMA is required to provide a Public Notice for the Bayou Gardens Group Housing Site Draft EA. This notice provides instructions regarding how to access the Draft EA and how to provide comments. The Public Notice for the Draft EA can be viewed here: TR-7 1187 Bayou Gardens Group Housing – Public Notice for DEA – April 2022 (fema.gov).

The public comment period will be limited to four days due to the emergency nature of this action and need to provide temporary housing solutions for survivors of Hurricane Ida.

The public comment period begins at 8 a.m. April 28 and ends at 5 p.m. May 1. If no substantive comments are received, the Draft EA and Finding of No Significant Impact will become final and no further public noticing will be conducted.