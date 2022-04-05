Public Notice: Draft Environmental Assessment for FEMA 145 Hwy 55 Group Housing Site in Terrebonne Parish

FEMA has posted a Public Notice regarding the availability of a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for a proposed group housing site for survivors in need of housing as a result of Hurricane Ida.

FEMA has prepared a Draft EA for a proposed group site in Terrebonne Parish known as 145 Hwy. 55 Group Housing Site (TR-6). This 20-acre site will accommodate up to 87 Manufactured Housing Units and is located in the city of Bourg, Louisiana. Activities may include, where necessary, site clearing, grading, road construction, the placement of concrete pads, utilities (electricity, water and sewer), and the transport and installation of transportable temporary housing units to the site.

FEMA is required to provide a Public Notice for the 145 Hwy. 55 Group Housing Site Draft EA. This notice provides instructions regarding how to access the Draft EA and how to provide comments. The Public Notice for the Draft EA can be viewed here: Region 6 – Environmental Documents and Public Notices | FEMA.gov

The public comment period will be limited to three days due to the emergency nature of this action and need to provide temporary housing solutions for survivors of Hurricane Ida.

The public comment period begins April 6 at 8 a.m and ends at 5 p.m. April 8. If no substantive comments are received, the Draft EA and Finding of No Significant Impact will become final and no further public noticing will be conducted.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.