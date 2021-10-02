Public Notice from DA: “118 Armour Drive will not be in service for the foreseeable future”

The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Hurricane Ida has caused extensive damage to their facilities and infrastructure. They are working diligently to restore all of the services that the office provides to citizens. In the interim, they are asking for patience. They are working with Judges, Law Enforcement, and other Criminal Justice Agencies to get things back operational and functioning.

The facility at 118 Armour Drive will not be in service for the foreseeable future. They are moving personnel to the Courthouse Annex and to the Houma City Court building. The Courthouse Annex is not currently open to the public, however, they anticipate it will re-open to the public on or around Monday, October 11, 2021. The main office number (985) 873-6500 will be operational on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Due to the anticipated high call volume, they ask for your patience and try to call at a later time if you are unable to get through.