PUBLIC NOTICE: Location change for Terrebonne Parish Council meetings, week of January 23

PUBLIC NOTICE

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings and Condemnation Hearings scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.

These meetings are open to the public; however seating is limited.