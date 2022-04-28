PUBLIC NOTICE: SOUTH LOUISIANA ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION

SOUTH LOUISIANA ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
STREET-LIGHT AND FLOOD-LIGHT INSTALLATION – PART 2
LABOR-only contract
Sealed bids for Street-Light and Flood-Light Installation
will be received by South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA)
located at 2028 Coteau Rd, Houma, LA 70364
Until 3:00 p.m. CDT, on May 19, 2022
and then publicly opened and read.
Any bids submitted after this time will not be considered.
The Project will consist of furnishing labor and equipment to replace or repair damaged street-lights, flood-lights, service conductor and supporting poles, both overhead and underground, across Sleca’s service area.
All sealed bids shall be in compliance with comprehensive specifications
issued for this project. Specifications for this project, together with all necessary forms and other documents for bidders, may be obtained from SLECA. Contact Brett Ledet at BLedet@Sleca.com or call 985-876-6880
Bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked:
Name of Bidder
Street-Light and Flood Light Installation Bid – “DO NOT OPEN”
ATTN: Brett Ledet, Manager of Engineering
Bid Opening: 3:00 p.m. CDT, May 19, 2022
SLECA reserves the right to consider and/or reject any and all Bids
in accordance with Louisiana Public Bid Law.
The Bids will remain subject to acceptance for sixty (60) days after the Bid opening.