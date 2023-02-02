PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.

These meetings are open to the public; however seating is limited.

Meeting Notices, 02-05-23 to 02-11-23