Oh Phil! Six more weeks of winter it is!

Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction this morning around 6:25 a.m. CT. He was summoned from his home by his Inner Circle of followers. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, we are in for six more week of winter. If he does not see a shadow, an early spring is in the forecast.

The event took place in person this year, with thousands gathering in Gobbler’s Knob to watch the groundhog made his prediction.