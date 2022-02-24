Put Your Colonel Pride on Display for Give-N-Day

The Countdown to the 5th Annual Give-N-Day is set, and Nicholls State University and the Nicholls Foundation are inviting all organizations and departments to put their Colonel Pride on display. The Give-N-Day event will take place on Tuesday, March 15, on the campus of Nicholls State University.

The University describes Give-N-Day as an “fun, donor friendly, first class fund fundraising experience,” open to all colleges and departments. The fundraising event allows donors to donate directly to student organizations, academic departments, athletics, or through the Nicholls State Foundation website. In addition, challenges will be held at the event, giving organizations the opportunity to win cash prizes.

All proceeds from the event will stay with participating organizations to meet their specific needs ensuring that all funds raised will stay on campus.

The mission of the Nicholls Foundation is to assist the university in funding any needs not met through state funds or other support.

To register your organization visit the Give-N-Day website.