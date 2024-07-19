Qualifying for November elections has ended; see who will be on your ballot:

July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024

Qualifying for the November 5 election was held from July 17 -19, 2024.

 

See who qualified in Terrebonne and Lafourche for various offices:


 

TERREBONNE:

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins
“Xan” John
Sadi Summerlin

 

PSC
Jean-Paul Coussan
‘Nick’ Laborde
Julie Quinn

 

School Board District 6
Louis ‘Budd’ Cloutier Jr.
Steven Schexnayder


 

LAFOURCHE:

NOTE: New congressional maps were drawn this year. Check your new voter registration card or call your Registrar of Voters office to see which district you now live in. 

 

U. S. Representative 1st Congressional District
Randall Arrington
J. “Frankie” Hyers
Mel Manuel
Steve Scalise
Ross Shales

Margueritte Swanson


 

 

 

U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Troy A. Carter Sr.
Devin Davis
Devin Lance Graham
Christy Lynch
Shondrell Perrilloux

 

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins
‘Xan’ John
Sadi Summerlin

 


PSC District 2
Jean-Paul Coussan
‘Nick’ Laborde
Julie Quinn


 

Council Member District 5
‘Greg’ Johnson
Terry Pierce
Rhebb Rybiski

 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. A
Harris ‘Chuckie’ Cheramie

 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. B
Thomas ‘Tom’ Pitre III


 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. C
Jimmy ‘T-Jim’ Lafont

 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. D
Rodney J. Gisclair

 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. E
Reggie Ledet


 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. F
Chad Callais
Zachary Gisclair

 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. G
John ‘T-John’ Melancon

 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. H
‘Mike’ Callais


 

Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. I
Kris Callais

 

Mayor – Town of Golden Meadow
Frank Boura
Joey Bouziga
Marc Charpentier

 

Mayor – Town of Lockport
Hamilton “Buck” Guidroz
Barry Plaisance


 

Chief of Police – Town of Golden Meadow
Troy Dufrene
Michelle Lafont

 

Chief of Police – Town of Lockport
David Harrelson Jr.

 

Council Member Division A, Town of Lockport
Alan Badeaux
William ‘Billy’ Disbrow Jr.
Eddie “Boo” Guidroz


 

Council Member Division B, Town of Lockport
Ernest Boudreaux Sr.
Dianell ‘Dee’ Reinhardt
Emily Tooke

 

Council Member Division C, Town of Lockport
Selina Adams
Mark Bergeron

 

Council Member Division D, Town of Lockport
Dona Breaux
Rodney Hartman
Reola Lanegrasse Jr.


 

Council Member Division E, Town of Lockport
Jael Nathanael Dardar
Tyler Detillier

 

Councilmen Town of Golden Meadow (5 to be elected)
Harriet Autin-Sigrist
Mike Billiot
Jody P. Cheramie
Kevin Cheramie
Connie Lee Demere
Brian Eymard
Nancy Fillinich
Kip Plaisance

