Qualifying for November elections has ended; see who will be on your ballot:

Catholic Foundation Partners with the Lorio FoundationJuly 19, 2024
Qualifying for the November 5 election was held from July 17 -19, 2024.
See who qualified in Terrebonne and Lafourche for various offices:
TERREBONNE:
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins
“Xan” John
Sadi Summerlin
PSC
Jean-Paul Coussan
‘Nick’ Laborde
Julie Quinn
School Board District 6
Louis ‘Budd’ Cloutier Jr.
Steven Schexnayder
LAFOURCHE:
NOTE: New congressional maps were drawn this year. Check your new voter registration card or call your Registrar of Voters office to see which district you now live in.
U. S. Representative 1st Congressional District
Randall Arrington
J. “Frankie” Hyers
Mel Manuel
Steve Scalise
Ross Shales
Margueritte Swanson
U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Troy A. Carter Sr.
Devin Davis
Devin Lance Graham
Christy Lynch
Shondrell Perrilloux
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins
‘Xan’ John
Sadi Summerlin
PSC District 2
Jean-Paul Coussan
‘Nick’ Laborde
Julie Quinn
Council Member District 5
‘Greg’ Johnson
Terry Pierce
Rhebb Rybiski
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. A
Harris ‘Chuckie’ Cheramie
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. B
Thomas ‘Tom’ Pitre III
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. C
Jimmy ‘T-Jim’ Lafont
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. D
Rodney J. Gisclair
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. E
Reggie Ledet
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. F
Chad Callais
Zachary Gisclair
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. G
John ‘T-John’ Melancon
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. H
‘Mike’ Callais
Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. I
Kris Callais
Mayor – Town of Golden Meadow
Frank Boura
Joey Bouziga
Marc Charpentier
Mayor – Town of Lockport
Hamilton “Buck” Guidroz
Barry Plaisance
Chief of Police – Town of Golden Meadow
Troy Dufrene
Michelle Lafont
Chief of Police – Town of Lockport
David Harrelson Jr.
Council Member Division A, Town of Lockport
Alan Badeaux
William ‘Billy’ Disbrow Jr.
Eddie “Boo” Guidroz
Council Member Division B, Town of Lockport
Ernest Boudreaux Sr.
Dianell ‘Dee’ Reinhardt
Emily Tooke
Council Member Division C, Town of Lockport
Selina Adams
Mark Bergeron
Council Member Division D, Town of Lockport
Dona Breaux
Rodney Hartman
Reola Lanegrasse Jr.
Council Member Division E, Town of Lockport
Jael Nathanael Dardar
Tyler Detillier
Councilmen Town of Golden Meadow (5 to be elected)
Harriet Autin-Sigrist
Mike Billiot
Jody P. Cheramie
Kevin Cheramie
Connie Lee Demere
Brian Eymard
Nancy Fillinich
Kip Plaisance