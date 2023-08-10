Qualifying has ended for October election. See who qualified here:

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary election was held from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.
Here are the candidates who qualified, according to the Secretary of State website.
Governor
Benjamin Barnes (I)
Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (R)
Daniel “Danny” Cole (D)
Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. (D)
Xavier Ellis (R)
“Keitron” Gagnon (NP)
Sharon Hewitt (R)
Jeffery Istre (I)
“Xan” John (R)
“Jeff” Landry (R)
Hunter Lundy (I)
Richard Nelson (R)
John Schroder (R)
Frank Scurlock (I)
Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (R)
Shawn D. Wilson (C)
Lieutenant Governor
Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory (R)
“Tami” Hotard (R)
Willie Jones (D)
“Billy” Nungesser (R)
Bruce Payton (I)
Chester Pritchett (NP)
Gary Rispone (NP)
Secretary of State
“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)
Mike Francis (R)
Amanda “Smith” Jennings (o)
Thomas Kennedy III (R)
Nancy Landry (R)
Arthur Morrell (D)
Clay Schexnayder (R)
Brandon Trosclair (R)
Attorney General
Lindsey Cheek (D)
“Marty” Maley (R)
“Liz” Baker Murrill (R)
John Stefanski (R)
Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)
Treasurer
John Fleming (R)
Dustin Granger (D)
Scott McKnight (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Mike Strain (R)
Commissioner of Insurance
Tim Temple (R)
Rich Weaver (D)
BESE District 3
Sandy Holloway (R)
State Senator 20th Senatorial District
“Dave” Carskadon (R)
Mike Fesi (R)
State Senator 21st Senatorial District
Robert Allain (R)
Henry “Bo” LaGrange (R)
Stephen Swiber (R)
State Representative 51st Representative District
Beryl Amedee (R)
State Representative 52nd Representative District
Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R)
State Representative 53rd Representative District
Jessica Domangue (R)
Dirk Guidry (R)
Willis Trosclair Jr. (R)
Sheriff
Tim Soignet (R)
Clerk of Court
Theresa Robichaux (R)
Assessor
Loney Grabert (R)
Coroner
Charles Ledoux (D)
Donald “DP” Schwab Jr. (I)
Patrick Walker (R)
Parish President
Jason Bergeron (R)
Connie Bourg (R)
Shari Champagne (R)
Roy Chauvin (R)
Christa Duplantis-Prather (R)
Todd Fanguy (R)
Darrin Guidry (R)
Michael Paul LaRussa (R)
Aronda Smith (I)
Council Member District 1
“PJ” Allridge III (NP)
Lionel “Tony” Lewis Jr. (D)
Brien Pledger (D)
Ralph Singleton Jr. (I)
Council Member District 2
Carl “Carlee” Harding (D)
Council Member District 3
Gerald Michel (R)
Clayton “C.J.” Voisin (R)
Council Member District 4
John Amedee (R)
Council Member District 5
Charles “Kevin” Champagne (R)
Council Member District 6
Clyde Hamner (R)
Russell “Red” Hornsby (R)
Mike “Cuz” Prosperie (R)
L.A. “Tony” Robichaux (R)
Council Member District 7
Daniel “Danny” Babin (R)
Willie Daisy Sr. (I)
Brian Naquin (R)
Council Member District 8
“Kim” Chauvin (R)
Elrin “Peanut” Fanguy (R)
Chucky Farkas (R)
Barry “Soudie” Soudelier (R)
Council Member District 9
Natalie Trahan Bergeron (R)
Andrew Blanchard (R)
Perry Naquin (I)
Steve Trosclair (R)
Justice of the Peace, Ward 7
Connie Fanguy Foret (R)
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
“Chris” Delpit (R)
Edward “Ed” Price (D)
State Senator 19th Senatorial District
Marilyn Bellock (D)
Gregory Miller (R)
State Representative 54th Representative District
Joseph Orgeron (R)
State Representative 55th Representative District
Bryan Fontenot (R)
Sheriff
Thomas Rodrigue (R)
Craig Webre (R)
Clerk of Court
Annette M. Fontana (NP)
Assessor
Robert Theriot (R)
Wendy Thibodeaux (NP)
Coroner
Kayla Breaux (R)
Parish President
Archie Chaisson III (R)
Council Member District 1
DeJae Broomfield (NP)
Jerry Jones (D)
Ralphon Triggs (D)
Jimmie Wilson (NP)
Council Member District 2
William “T-Boo” Adams (R)
Council Member District 3
Mark Perque (R)
Council Member District 4
Tommy Lasseigne (R)
Aaron “Bo” Melvin (R)
Council Member District 5
“Greg” Johnson (NP)
James “Jim” Wendell (NP)
Council Member District 6
Terry Arabie (R)
Shane Bond (NP)
Jeremy “Buckshot” Breaux (NP)
Torrance “Pete” Hampton Sr. (D)
Council Member District 7
Armand “Noonie” Autin (R)
Barry Zeringue (R)
Council Member District 8
Marvin “Rabbit” Burd Jr. (R)
“D’Lynn” Chiasson (R)
Carlton Guidry (R)
Devin Lewis (I)
Council Member District 9
Jake Cheramie (R)
Daniel Lorraine (I)