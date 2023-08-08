Qualifying has started for October election. See who qualified on Tuesday:

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary election will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.
Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.
Here are the candidates who qualified today. It will not be considered official until the close of qualifying on Aug. 10.
Governor
Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (R)
Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. (D)
Xavier Ellis (R)
“Xan” John (R)
Hunter Lundy (I)
John Schroder (R)
Shawn D. Wilson (C)
Lieutenant Governor
“Tami” Hotard (R)
“Billy” Nungesser (R)
Chester Pritchett (NP)
Secretary of State
“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)
Mike Francis (R)
Nancy Landry (R)
Clay Schexnayder (R)
Brandon Trosclair (R)
Attorney General
John Stefanski (R)
Perry walker Terrebonne (D)
Treasurer
John Fleming (R)
Dustin Granger (D)
Scott McKnight (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Mike Strain (R)
Commissioner of Insurance
Tim Temple (R)
Rich Weaver (D)
BESE District 3
Sandy Holloway (R)
State Senator 20th Senatorial District
Mike Fesi (R)
State Senator 21st Senatorial District
Robert Allain (R)
Henry “Bo” LaGrange (R)
Stephen Swiber (R)
State Representative 51st Representative District
Beryl Amedee (R)
State Representative 52nd Representative District
Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R)
State Representative 53rd Representative District
Jessica Domangue (R)
Dirk Guidry (R)
Willis Trosclair Jr. (R)
Sheriff
Tim Soignet (R)
Clerk of Court
Theresa Robichaux (R)
Assessor
Loney Grabert (R)
Coroner
Charles Ledoux (D)
Donald “DP” Schwab Jr. (I)
Parish President
Jason Bergeron (R)
Connie Bourg (R)
Roy Chauvin (R)
Todd Fanguy (R)
Darrin Guidry (R)
Michael Paul LaRussa (R)
Aronda Smith (I)
Council Member District 1
Ralph Singleton Jr. (I)
Council Member District 2
Carl “Carlee” Harding (D)
Council Member District 3
Gerald Michel (R)
Clayton “C.J.” Voisin (R)
Council Member District 4
John Amedee (R)
Council Member District 5
Charles “Kevin” Champagne (R)
Council Member District 6
Mike “Cuz” Prosperie (R)
L.A. “Tony” Robichaux (R)
Council Member District 7
Daniel “Danny” Babin (R)
Willie Daisy Sr. (I)
Council Member District 8
Chucky Farkas (R)
Council Member District 9
Natalie Trahan Bergeron (R)
Steve Trosclair (R)
Justice of the Peace, Ward 7
Connie Fanguy Foret (R)
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
“Chris” Delpit (R)
Edward “Ed” Price (D)
State Senator 19th Senatorial District
Gregory Miller (R)
State Representative 54th Representative District
Joseph Orgeron (R)
State Representative 55th Representative District
Bryan Fontenot (R)
Sheriff
Craig Webre (R)
Clerk of Court
Annette M. Fontana (NP)
Assessor
Wendy Thibodeaux (NP)
Coroner
Parish President
Archie Chaisson III (R)
Council Member District 1
Jerry Jones (D)
Jimmie Wilson (NP)
Council Member District 2
Council Member District 3
Mark Perque (R)
Council Member District 4
Aaron “Bo” Melvin
Council Member District 5
James “Jim” Wendell
Council Member District 6
Torrance “Pete” Hampton Sr.
Council Member District 7
Armand “Noonie” Autin (R)
Council Member District 8
Marvin “Rabbit” Burd Jr. (R)
“D’Lynn” Chiasson (R)
Carlton Guidry (R)
Council Member District 9
Daniel Lorraine (I)