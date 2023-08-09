Qualifying has started for October election. See who qualified on Wednesday:

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary election will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.

Here are the candidates who qualified today, Wednesday, August 9. (New candidates have been added to the current list, and are noted in BOLD.) It will not be considered official until the close of qualifying on Aug. 10.

STATEWIDE

Governor

Benjamin Barnes (I)

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (R)

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. (D)

Xavier Ellis (R)

Sharon Hewitt (R)

Jeffery Istre (I)

“Xan” John (R)

Jeff Landry (R)

Hunter Lundy (I)

John Schroder (R)

Frank Scurlock (I)

Shawn D. Wilson (C)

Lieutenant Governor

Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory (R)

“Tami” Hotard (R)

“Billy” Nungesser (R)

Chester Pritchett (NP)

Secretary of State

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)

Mike Francis (R)

Thomas Kennedy III (R)

Nancy Landry (R)

Clay Schexnayder (R)

Brandon Trosclair (R)

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek (D)

“Marty” Maley (R)

“Liz” Baker Murrill (R)

John Stefanski (R)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)

Treasurer

John Fleming (R)

Dustin Granger (D)

Scott McKnight (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Mike Strain (R)

Commissioner of Insurance

Tim Temple (R)

Rich Weaver (D)

TERREBONNE

BESE District 3

Sandy Holloway (R)

State Senator 20th Senatorial District

“Dave” Carskadon (R)

Mike Fesi (R)

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain (R)

Henry “Bo” LaGrange (R)

Stephen Swiber (R)

State Representative 51st Representative District

Beryl Amedee (R)

State Representative 52nd Representative District

Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R)

State Representative 53rd Representative District

Jessica Domangue (R)

Dirk Guidry (R)

Willis Trosclair Jr. (R)

Sheriff

Tim Soignet (R)

Clerk of Court

Theresa Robichaux (R)

Assessor

Loney Grabert (R)

Coroner

Charles Ledoux (D)

Donald “DP” Schwab Jr. (I)

Parish President

Jason Bergeron (R)

Connie Bourg (R)

Roy Chauvin (R)

Todd Fanguy (R)

Darrin Guidry (R)

Michael Paul LaRussa (R)

Aronda Smith (I)

Council Member District 1

“PJ” Allridge III (NP)

Lionel “Tony” Lewis Jr. (D)

Ralph Singleton Jr. (I)

Council Member District 2

Carl “Carlee” Harding (D)

Council Member District 3

Gerald Michel (R)

Clayton “C.J.” Voisin (R)

Council Member District 4

John Amedee (R)

Council Member District 5

Charles “Kevin” Champagne (R)

Council Member District 6

Clyde Hamner (R)

Russell “Red” Hornsby (R)

Mike “Cuz” Prosperie (R)

L.A. “Tony” Robichaux (R)

Council Member District 7

Daniel “Danny” Babin (R)

Willie Daisy Sr. (I)

Brian Naquin (R)

Council Member District 8

“Kim” Chauvin (R)

Elrin “Peanut” Fanguy (R)

Chucky Farkas (R)

Barry “Soudie” Soudelier (R)

Council Member District 9

Natalie Trahan Bergeron (R)

Steve Trosclair (R)

Justice of the Peace, Ward 7

Connie Fanguy Foret (R)

LAFOURCHE

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

“Chris” Delpit (R)

Edward “Ed” Price (D)

State Senator 19th Senatorial District

Gregory Miller (R)

State Senator 20th Senatorial District

“Dave” Carskadon (R)

Mike Fesi (R)

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain (R)

Henry “Bo” LaGrange (R)

Stephen Swiber (R)

State Representative 51st Representative District

Beryl Amedee (R)

State Representative 54th Representative District

Joseph Orgeron (R)

State Representative 55th Representative District

Bryan Fontenot (R)

Sheriff

Thomas Rodrigue (R)

Craig Webre (R)

Clerk of Court

Annette M. Fontana (NP)

Assessor

Robert Theriot (R)

Wendy Thibodeaux (NP)

Coroner

Parish President

Archie Chaisson III (R)

Council Member District 1

Jerry Jones (D)

Jimmie Wilson (NP)

Council Member District 2

Council Member District 3

Mark Perque (R)

Council Member District 4

Tommy Lasseigne (R)

Aaron “Bo” Melvin

Council Member District 5

“Greg” Johnson (NP)

James “Jim” Wendell

Council Member District 6

Terry Arabie (R)

Shane Bond (NP)

Jeremy “Buckshot” Breaux (NP)

Torrance “Pete” Hampton Sr.

Council Member District 7

Armand “Noonie” Autin (R)

Barry Zeringue (R)

Council Member District 8

Marvin “Rabbit” Burd Jr. (R)

“D’Lynn” Chiasson (R)

Carlton Guidry (R)

Council Member District 9

Daniel Lorraine (I)