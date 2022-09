Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died. She was 96.

Her death was announced via Twitter by the royal family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, marking 70 years on the throne. She is the first monarch to reach the milestone.