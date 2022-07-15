Raceland Bicyclist Struck and Killed on Hwy 308

On July 14, 2022, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 308 near Louisiana Highway 182. The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Freddie Brooks of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brooks was riding a Murray bicycle south on a sidewalk near the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on LA Hwy 308. For reasons still under investigation, Brooks steered left onto LA Hwy 308, into the path of Chevrolet, and was struck causing him to be ejected from the bicycle.

Brooks suffered severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Brooks and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

While Louisiana law allows bicyclists the same rights a driver of a motor vehicle would have on most roadways, bicyclists are required to travel in the same direction as traffic, remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable, and obey all traffic laws and signage. Additional precautions such as riding in a predictable manner and avoiding distractions can prevent crashes and injuries.

Troop C has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2022.