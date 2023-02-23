Raceland child dies after being shot while playing with loaded gun

February 23, 2023

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a school-aged child has died after being shot on Wednesday evening. The shooting reportedly occurred as a result of two children playing with a loaded handgun.

 

At 7:45 p.m. on February 22, 2023, a man called 911 and reported a small child had been shot in Raceland. The child became unresponsive, and CPR was administered at the scene. The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.


 

The child was playing with his brother (near the same age). They were reportedly playing with a loaded handgun when the firearm discharged, striking the victim.

 

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

 

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
