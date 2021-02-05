Raceland Lower Elementary kindergartners to transition to virtual learning due to COVID concerns

Raceland Lower Elementary School kindergarten students will transition to virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 8 and return to in-person learning on Monday, February 22 due to coronavirus concerns.

The Lafourche Parish School District released the following message:

Out of an abundance of caution, due to a number of individuals quarantined and/or COVID-19 positive, a decision has been made for all KINDERGARTEN students to transition to virtual learning at home on Monday, February 8, 2021. Students in Kindergarten will return to campus on Monday, February 22, 2021.

All lessons and classwork will be available on Google classroom for students to complete. Students should log in to their Google classrooms each day to log their attendance.

Parents have the option to check their Kindergarten student out early today, or the student can be transported home at our regular dismissal time.

Student in Pre-K, 1st and 2nd grade will continue on campus learning. Those students that are

currently quarantined should continue to adhere to the dates given by the school.

If your child tests positive for COVID-19, please call the school at 985-537-6837 or email the principal

at ccheramie@mylpd.com.