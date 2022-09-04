Raceland Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

On September 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Barrios was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on LA Highway 1 while in a right curve. For reasons still under investigation, Barrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway to the left before striking a tree.

Although Barrios was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was collected from Barrios and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths in 2022.