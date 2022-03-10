Racially Insensitive Incident at VCH Addressed

Vandebilt Catholic High School released a statement this afternoon regarding a disturbing video being shared on social media, showing an incident of racial insensitivity in the school cafeteria this week.

The video, in brief, shows a white male student tossing cotton balls on the table in front of an African American male student, while hitting him with a belt. The audio is not clear. The student who is being bullied then gets up from the table and begins shoving the other student.

The statement is shared below in full.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Vandebilt Catholic High School officials were made aware of an incident of racial insensitivity in the school cafeteria involving several students. We are aware that a video of this incident exists and we are working to determine its origin. School officials are working in cooperation with diocesan officials, students, and parents to investigate this matter and are committed to ensuring that all individuals involved are held accountable in accordance with school policies.

“At Vandebilt Catholic High School, there is NO tolerance for racist or bullying behavior. Our mission focuses on the spiritual and academic development of every student,” said Vandebilt Catholic President Jeremy Gueldner. “We work to create a sanctuary where every student feels safe, valued, and welcomed. These core values were reemphasized and stressed in a school assembly with our faculty and students this morning.”

In Open Wide Our Hearts, the pastoral letter on racism from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, you find these words: “Racist acts are sinful because they violate justice. They reveal a failure to acknowledge the human dignity of the persons offended, to recognize them as the neighbors Christ calls us to love (Mt 22:39).”

Yesterday’s actions by a few are not consistent with the values and mission of our school. We are closely following our policies in the investigation and are taking all appropriate action with those involved.

Robert and Brandi Sandolph, the parents of the victim in the incident, had these comments: “We, the parents of the student that was the victim of yesterday’s incident, appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers from our Vandebilt community. We are pleased that the administrators are working with us during the investigation of this incident. We will continue to pray for our school community as a whole, that we not only get through this together, but that we each learn a valuable lesson from what has taken place. WE ARE VANDEBILT!”