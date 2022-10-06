Rainbow Fentanyl PSA Released Ahead of Halloween

U.S Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and 12 Republican colleagues released a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to warn parents about the dangers of illicit fentanyl ahead of Halloween as the drug cartels have begun targeting America’s youth with rainbow fentanyl in the form of pills that look like candy and powder that looks like sidewalk chalk. The fentanyl crisis is wreaking havoc in communities throughout the nation and poisoning and killing Americans at record rates.

“…The powerful drug cartels are coming after your kids, your neighbors, your students, your family members, and your friends. No one is sparred as fake pills laced with fentanyl are beginning to look like candy in an effort to lure young Americans. Rainbow fentanyl comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk… All it takes is one pill or enough powder to fit on the tip of a pencil to poison and kill someone,” said the senators.

Cassidy was joined by Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Barrasso, M.D. (R-WY), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Risch (R-ID), and John Cornyn (R-TX)

For a PSA featuring only Senator Cassidy, click here to download or click here to watch.