Rape Aggression Defense Course Scheduled for March in Lafourche

Isabel Almendarez
Nicholls Volleyball Announces New Assistant Coach
February 24, 2024
Isabel Almendarez
Nicholls Volleyball Announces New Assistant Coach
February 24, 2024

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on March 11-13, 2024, at the Larose-Cut Off Middle School, located at 13356 West Main Street in Larose.

This self-defense course designed for women will take place over three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.


The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The class registration deadline is March 8, 2024, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

February 24, 2024

Amid historic emergence, cicada brood may be gone from northern Louisiana

Read more