Rape Aggression Defense Course Scheduled for May in Thibodaux

Charles Lee McKay
April 28, 2023
Volunteer Louisiana Honors BCF’s Rebuilding Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle volunteers with Champions of Service Award
April 28, 2023

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on May 15-17, 2023, at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Complex located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux.

This self-defense course designed for women will take place over the course of three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.


The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The deadline to register for the class is May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

April 28, 2023

Terrebonne Parish Council members demand answers at Housing Authority Meeting

Read more