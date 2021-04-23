Rape Aggression Defense Course to be Held in Cut Off in May

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on May 10 and 11, 2021, at The Learning Center The Learning Center at Lady of the Sea Hospital, located at 200 West 134th Place in Cut Off.

This self-defense course is designed exclusively for women and will take place over the course of both days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend both days, and participants must wear a face covering during class. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The deadline to register for the class is May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Lieutenant Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.