Rape Aggression Defense Course to be Held in Thibodaux in April

Gas Prices Continue to Inch Up, Find the Cheapest Gas in Around
March 15, 2022
U.S. Senate Votes to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent
March 15, 2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on April 18-20, 2022, at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux.

This self-defense course is designed exclusively for women and will take place over the course of three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.



The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The deadline to register for the class is April 14, 2022, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Lieutenant Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 15, 2022

Superintendent Special Terrebonne School Board Meeting is Tonight

Read more