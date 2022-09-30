Ready Start Terrebonne seeks input from the business community

The Ready Start Terrebonne Parish Early Childhood Program is seeking input from the business community. The Terrebonne Parish Workforce Survey is designed for business owners and managers to provide insight to the workforce’s current needs and challenges regarding access to high-quality early childhood care and education.

The three-minute survey is required as part of Phase I of the Community Supply Building and Access Expansion Grant received by Ready Start Terrebonne Early Childhood program to increase high-quality early childhood education and care. Take a few minutes to complete the Workforce Survey here.

The mission of Ready Start Terrebonne is to prepare all students to be ready to learn in Kindergarten by providing high quality educational and nurturing settings for all birth to age five children and setting a foundation for future success.