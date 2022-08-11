Rebecca Robichaux announces candidacy for District Judge

Rebecca N. Robichaux announces her candidacy for Lafourche Parish District Judge, 17th Judicial District, Division “A.” Rebecca is a native of Thibodaux and currently resides in Raceland. She is the widow of the late Jaime Robichaux from Raceland and is the mother of 3 children – the late Jaime, Jr., Jeremy (35) married to Julie Bernard Robichaux, and Jacqueline (23). Rebecca or “Bebe” is the proud grandmother of her four-year-old grandson, Conrad Joseph Robichaux. She is the daughter of Sylvia Riche Naquin and the late Floyd Joseph Naquin of Thibodaux. Rebecca is a proud graduate of Central Lafourche High School (class of 1976), Nicholls State University (1979) and Southern Law School (1982).

Robichaux’s commitment and dedication to Lafourche Parish is relevant in her professional and civic experience across the area. Rebecca has been an attorney in Lafourche Parish and has maintained her private law practice on the bayou for the last 40 years. She has been a member of the Lafourche Bar Association since 1983. Mrs. Robichaux is the past president of the Lafourche Bar Association, past member of the ED White School Board, the Houma Thibodaux Diocese School Board, the St. Mary School Board, and the St. Hilary School Board. Rebecca and her late husband Jaime coached recreational softball teams in the Raceland and Lockport leagues, raised their children to show their cattle in Lafourche 4-H Clubs, together they started the 7th grade basketball league at St. Mary Nativity School, and for 2 years served as Chairman for the La Vie La Fourchaise Festival in Mathews.

Robichaux says, “Thank you to Judge John Leblanc for his 24 years of service to the citizens of Lafourche Parish and because of his decision to retire early, he has provided me with the opportunity of running for his seat. I have practiced law in his courtroom for the past 24 years and appreciate his leadership and professional courtesies exhibited to me as I advocated for my clients. His service on the bench, and mentorship and friendship off the bench, I will always cherish. Enjoy your retirement Judge Leblanc.”

Rebecca continues, “I am pleased to make this announcement on July 5, my 64th birthday. I ask for the gift of your vote and if elected I will be eligible to serve as your judge for the next 10 years. I was born in the old Thibodaux Hospital and raised on Waverly Road, grew up on a farm in the St. Charles community from grades 1st through 9th, resided in Lockport for my high school and college years, and once married, I have lived and practiced law for 40 years in Raceland. I have represented thousands of Lafourche residents throughout my career and would love the opportunity to serve all the people of Lafourche if elected judge. Thank you.”