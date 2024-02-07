Record-breaking gardener Jenny Bourg donates 37-pound cabbage to Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank

Just weeks after making history by growing the largest cabbage ever recorded in the state of Louisiana (weighing in at 44 lbs), Jenny Bourg is using her green thumb to help feed the hungry in our parish. Read more about her record-breaking cabbage here.

The local gardener recently donated the second-largest cabbage she has ever grown (weighing in at 37 lbs) to the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, a local organization whose mission is to “feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations to engage our community in the fight against hunger.”

“I spoke to someone recently who mentioned that there are a lot of local people in need, and if I ever come up with anything extra I should consider donating,” explained Bourg. “So I called Terrebonne Churches United, and told them I knew they grew a garden to help feed local people– I offered plants and seeds from my greenhouse for them to use. I also told her I was about to harvest another large cabbage in my garden, and I asked her if they would be interested in receiving it. They were so excited!”

Alongside the 37 lbs cabbage, Bourg also donated a state record setting 15 lbs cauliflower. “I definitely plan to continue contributing to local food banks. It was an incredible experience,” explained Bourg. “I was able to see a photo of the family who ended up with my cabbage and it brought tears to my eyes. It made me so happy that I was able to help in a small way.”