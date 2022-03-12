Record cold temps possible tonight; Protect pets, pipes, plants and people!

From National Weather Service:

Now that the rain and storms are gone, we are greeted with another special gift from old man winter.

For today, it’ll be a cold start, feeling even colder with gusty winds. Sunshine returns, but only “warming” into the low 50’s.

We are under a wind advisory and gale warning until 3pm. North winds are expected from 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45mph.

Tonight into Sunday morning will be the coldest night, with Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect. Possibly record breaking cold for some locations. Remember to protect the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, Pipes.

Sunday, after a very cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up into the 60’s for many with continued ample sunshine. Overall a nice day, but definitely still chilly enough for a jacket if spending time outdoors.