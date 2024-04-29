Recreational Greater Amberjack State, Federal Fishing Season to Reopen May 1 to May 31, 2024

The federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a reopening for the recreational Greater Amberjack fishery from May 1 until May 31, 2024, and also from September 1, 2024, through October 31, 2024.

The Greater Amberjack recreational season was originally scheduled to be closed for the month of May 2024. The fishery will now open at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2024, and remain open through 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2024, and then reopen at 12:01 a.m. on September 1, 2024, and remain open through 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2024.

During the closure period from June 1 through August 31, recreational harvest or possession of Greater Amberjack is prohibited in state and federal waters.

For more information, contact Jason Adriance at (504) 284-2032 or jadriance @wlf.la.gov.