Recycling bins strategically placed across Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Government announced that it has strategically placed recycle bins at three locations throughout the parish to serve all citizens. The initiative aims to encourage residents to actively participate in recycling efforts, contributing to a cleaner and more eco-friendly environment.

The newly designated recycle bins by Pelican Waste & Debris, LLC can be found at the following key locations:

Nicholls State University Campus: Positioned at Afton Drive near 322 Audubon Ave, Thibodaux, LA. Lafourche Parish Mathews Government Office: Conveniently located at 4876 Hwy 1, Mathews, LA. South Lafourche Public Library: Situated at 16241 E Main St., Cut Off, LA.

Residents are urged to refrain from dumping waste in and around the bins, emphasizing the importance of adhering to all recycling guidelines All recyclables should be placed inside the bins provided at these locations.

The following materials are accepted for recycling:

Paper

Cardboard

Common household containers

Plastic jugs (#1-2)

Steel and tin cans

Household plastics

To ensure proper recycling, all containers must be thoroughly rinsed. For those uncertain about the recyclability of plastic items, residents are advised to check for the triangle recycle symbol on the item, with the corresponding number in the middle, indicating whether it falls under the #1-6 category.

However, the following waste materials are not accepted and should not be placed in the recycling bins: