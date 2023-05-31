Red Cross calls for volunteers as hurricane season begins today

With the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season beginning today, the American Red Cross of Louisiana calls on Louisianans to prepare their families for the possibility of major hurricanes and to consider volunteering as climate-driven disasters become more frequent and intense.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecasted near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this hurricane season, which starts today, June 1, and runs through November 30. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts a range of 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and one to four major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.

“Louisiana knows all too well that it only takes one hurricane to disrupt lives, devastate communities and trigger large-scale disaster relief efforts,” said Louisiana Red Cross CEO Shawn Schulze. “We are ready to help our neighbors this hurricane season, and we encourage all Louisianans to consider volunteering so that you too can make a difference when it matters most.”

In the last 10 years, the number of billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. has increased 70% when adjusted for inflation. From 2013 to 2022, the U.S. saw 152 disasters that cost $1 billion, compared to 89 in the 10-year period that ended in 2012. Meanwhile, most of the costliest disasters in the country’s history – eight out of the top 10 – have been hurricanes.

Louisiana Red Crossers work year-round to update the organization’s response plans, practice large-scale disaster responses, recruit and train volunteers and refresh the stock of relief supplies, such as cots and cleaning kits. The organization will host regular training and information sessions for volunteers throughout hurricane season and is prepared to provide shelter, comfort, care and resources in the event of a climate disaster.

“We spend all year preparing for the summer months when our threat for high-impact disasters is at its highest,” Schulze said. “Now is the time for Louisiana residents to review their evacuation plans and recheck their emergency kits so that everyone is ready to go in those high-stress moments before, during and after a severe storm makes landfall.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

As the number of climate disasters increase, the Louisiana Red Cross is growing its volunteer capacity to respond to these emergencies and provide relief and hope when it matters most. Visit redcross.org to sign up now. These are the most-needed disaster volunteer positions:

SHELTER SUPPORT: Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots , distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need.

Use your professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster.

While big hurricanes get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. Join your local Disaster Action Team to help families in need by providing food, lodging, comfort, recovery assistance and other support.

Red Cross volunteers make up 90% of the organization’s workforce. Across the country, they’re continuously providing shelter, comfort, hot meals, health services and recovery support to families in need. Since just Jan. 1, 2023, 27 Louisiana Red Crossers have deployed a combined 30 times to 13 different disasters, including tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and typhoons.

“Louisiana Red Crossers are compassionate, committed and experienced leaders in disaster relief,” Schulze said. “But the heightened frequency and intensity of climate disasters means we’re increasingly in a large response, either helping our neighbors here at home or our friends across the country. This creates an urgent need for more volunteers. We have a job for everyone, no matter your experience or skillset. And I’m proud that here in Louisiana, especially, we have outstanding volunteer leaders who can train and mentor folks who want to join our movement.”

HOW TO GET READY

Now is also the time to make sure everyone in your family is prepared for hurricanes. Follow these steps to help make sure your family is ready to either evacuate or hunker down if a storm threatens your community.