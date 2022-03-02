Red Cross honors community heroes during annual Red Cross Month celebration in March

Immediately after Hurricane Ida wrecked her home, Michelle Rae Thibodaux Parfait focused on helping those around her who similarly suffered. A chef from southern Lafourche Parish put out of work by the storm, Michelle cooked meals for local organizations, using her skillset to provide a lifeline for a struggling community lacking many basic goods.

Even as she faced her own challenges, Michelle embodied the idea that Help Can’t Wait. Thanks to American Red Cross donors, Michelle later learned that she didn’t have to wait long for help of her own.

In March, Red Cross Louisiana is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” says Ed Bush, Executive Director, Capital West Chapter, Red Cross Louisiana. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by financially supporting our mission.”

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation. On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

As she gave back after Ida, Michelle Rae Thibodaux Parfait also received needed assistance in the storm’s immediate aftermath, thanks to the generosity of donors. For Michelle, the money helped her make a mortgage payment – the type of regular expense that remains after a disaster.

Immediate Red Cross assistance after Ida afforded a Crown Point couple a nail gun to start making repairs to their severely damaged home. A LaPlace man bought packing materials to move expensive equipment from his heavily damaged house. In Houma, Jerica Patrick’s family purchased an AC window unit — allowing respite from sweltering heat in the 10-foot by 16-foot shed her family of six used as shelter for weeks after the hurricane.

Red Cross assistance – powered by the generosity of donors – ensured they received timely assistance to meet urgent needs specific to them. Help can’t wait after hurricanes, home fires, floods or tornadoes. Even now, the Red Cross continues to work with community partners to provide support and comfort to Ida survivors. Please consider a financial contribution this Red Cross Month to ensure such help is there when the need arises.