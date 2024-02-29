Red Cross Month kicks off today, to honor community heroes

The Louisiana Red Cross is kicking off its annual Red Cross Month celebration today to honor local community heroes who help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone. Committed volunteers like Deborah Gibson, who reaches a milestone anniversary of 40 years of service with the Red Cross this year, are making a daily difference in the lives of fellow Louisianans.

“I will always believe in the mission of the Red Cross,” said Deb Gibson. “I take such pride in what we do. When I respond to disasters, I see the best of people at their worst time, because the community comes together to help.”

Red Cross Month is a national tradition that began in March 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation — and each U.S. president has followed ever since. Locally, the celebration culminates on Giving Day, Wednesday, March 27, when several Louisiana landmarks, including the State Capitol Building, will be lit red.

“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another during emergencies,” said Brittany Gay, Regional Development Officer of the Louisiana Red Cross. “This relief and hope wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our donors.”

Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, become a volunteer or take a lifesaving skills course. Those who donate at redcross.org/givingday on March 27 will be part of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 supporters nationwide to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Volunteers comprise 90% of the national Red Cross workforce to power its lifesaving mission, along with generous financial donors; people trained in skills like first aid and CPR; and other supporters. Below are some of the ways that Louisianans have delivered relief with the Red Cross in times of crisis since March 1, 2023:

Assisted 6,092 Louisianans in local disasters such as home fires

Installed 4,026 free, lifesaving smoke alarms and made 1,874 homes safer

Provided essential services to heroes in the armed forces, including emergency communications, health and wellness programs and support for military families

Trained 7,408 youth in emergency preparedness