Red Flag Warning, Fire Weather Watch for Critical Fire Weather Conditions issued for Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Red Flag Warning for Critical Fire Weather Conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for Critical Fire Weather Conditions is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

AFFECTED AREA…Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Wilkinson, Lower Plaquemines, Amite, Lower St. Bernard, Pike, Northern Tangipahoa, Walthall, Southeast St. Tammany, Western Orleans, Pearl River, Eastern Orleans, Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, Hancock, Central Tangipahoa, Harrison, Lower Tangipahoa, Jackson, Northern Livingston, Southern Livingston, Western Ascension, Eastern Ascension, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines.

WINDS…North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.

IMPACTS…Fires can spread more rapidly in these conditions. Avoid outdoor burning if not authorized to do so.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal provides these reminders in parishes including Terrebonne and Lafourche where the burn ban is still in effect: