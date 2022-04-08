Red Flag Warning in Effect Until 7 P.M. for Southeast Louisiana & Southwest Mississippi

There’s critical fire weather today, Friday, April 8. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. tonight for Southwest and Coastal Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. The warning is in place due to a combination of low relative humidity near or below 20 percent and winds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts that will produce a high fire danger across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi today.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.