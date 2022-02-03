Redistricting Lawsuit Dismissed by Court of Appeal

Yesterday, the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal dismissed English et al. v. Ardoin, a lawsuit petitioning the court to redraw Louisiana’s congressional districts prematurely.

The document reads the action challenged Louisiana’s current congressional districts, which were rendered unconstitutionally malapportioned by a decade of population shifts. The plaintiffs asked the court to declare Louisiana’s current congressional district plan unconstitutional and advised the defendant from using the current plan in any future elections. It also stated encouraged to implement a new congressional district plan that adheres to the constitutional requirement of one-person, one-vote should the Legislature and Governor fail to do so.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office defended the Secretary of State in the matter and issued the following statement in response, “As the Secretary of State’s counsel in this important case, I am proud to have delivered this win. Legislative sovereignty remains intact. I am pleased the court made it clear that the proper venue for these legal matters is our State’s Capital City, not New Orleans. Now, the people’s elected representatives can continue their constitutional duty to redistrict our State. I applaud the work of Assistant Attorneys General Jeffery Wale, Tom Jones, and Lauryn Sudduth for the exceptional handling of this case. I’d also like to applaud Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin for his commitment to integrity in our election and redistricting process.”