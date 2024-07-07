Reggie Dupre Retires After 45 Years of Distinguished Public Service

Reggie Dupre recently retired after 45 years of a distinguished public service career.

Dupre grew up in Pointe-Aux-Chenes and his parents owned a grocery store where his father was a community leader and Constable of Ward 6. Dupre’s interest in public service was sparked in his childhood when he saw community members gathering at the family grocery store to discuss and solve local problems.

After graduating from South Terrebonne High School and earning a Political Science degree from LSU in 1979, Dupre began working as a part-time deputy in Terrebonne Parish. He later worked as a full-time patrolman before briefly attending law school at LSU. However, he decided to resign and went on to serve in law enforcement.

Dupre quit law enforcement when his father passed and he returned home to run the family grocery store. It was during this time he began noticing community members seeking his advice and he was elected to the Recreation District Board in Montague for District 6. He eventually ran for Parish Council and started his love for helping the community. He went on to obtain his law degree from Loyola.

Dupre’s public service career included serving as a Parish Councilman, Louisiana State Senator, and Louisiana State Representative, and Executive Director of the Terrebonne Parish Levee District for 15 years until his retirement on July 1. His most significant accomplishments include spearheading the constitutional amendment that led to the creation of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and amending the constitution for what ultimately became the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).

He realized how taking the high road sets you up for success, “your opponents are not your enemies,” he said, “you always try to figure out why someone is opposed… I always tried to understand why and talk to them,” he remembered. He said it was this mindset that he was able to pass about 200 bills in his 14 years in the legislature.

He also attributed his success to his experiences growing up in Pointe-Aux-Chenes, saying, “I wasn’t a bureaucrat sitting behind a desk… I saw my community flood. It woke us up and made us realize how vulnerable we really were.” Dupre plans to enjoy his retirement with travel and spending much-needed time with his family.