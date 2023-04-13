Reggie Ledet Sworn in As Seat E Commissioner

Newly elected Port Commissioner Reggie Ledet was sworn into office by Lafourche Clerk of Court Annette Fontana at a formal ceremony today, April 12, 2023, officially taking his place at Seat E during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s monthly board meeting.

Ledet was chosen by voters of the 10th Ward of Lafourche Parish at a special election on March 25, 2023. Seat E was previously held by Ted Savoie, who was appointed by the board to serve in an interim capacity in September 2022.

As manager of a shorebase facility in Port Fourchon, Commissioner Ledet is quite familiar with the Port Commission’s day-to-day business and has a strong knowledge base to begin his work with the GLPC board. He is a resident of the 10th Ward whose background includes 31 years in the energy industry.

“I look forward to working with the other commissioners to bring even more jobs and benefits to this place we love to call home,” Ledet has said.

Executive Director Chett Chiasson has worked with Commissioner Ledet many times on port business and knows his years of experience will serve him well in his new position.