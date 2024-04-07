Regional Military Museum acquires rare, 1940’s Packard automobile

The Regional Military Museum in Houma is pleased to announce they have acquired a rare, 1940’s Packard automobile as the newest addition to their museum.

The Packard car, which is in great shape for its age, will be cleaned up and eventually displayed next to the Eisenhower airplane in the Regional Military Museum. There is no specific date yet for when it will be presented for the public, but it will be available to visit within a few weeks.

“During President Truman and FDR’s times in office, a Packard car very similar to this one was added to the White House fleet, so we are hoping to obtain materials to decorate it in that same fashion,” explained Board President of the Regional Military Museum Will Theriot. “It is a beautiful car to look at, and very rare– we are the 9th owner of this car, and there are only a handful like it in existence. We are so excited and honored to have it as a part of our museum.”

This Packard car was contributed to the Regional Military Museum as a way to honor relatives who served in World War II, particularly in the memory of those who passed in service to the United States.

For more information, please visit the Regional Military Museum Facebook page.