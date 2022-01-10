Regional Military Museum dedicates wing in Atrium Gallery to Founder C.J Christ

The Regional Military Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, honoring Founder and Emeritus President C.J Christ, dubbing its main wing after the Korean War Veteran.

The ceremony was held at the Regional Military Museum, located at 1154 Barrow St, featuring dozens of guests including family, friends, and fellow military veterans.

The program began with an Invocation by Father Daniel Duplantis, followed by the pledge allegiance of the flag. Major General (Retired) Hunt Downer served as the Master of Ceremony, expressing gratitude for Christ’s dedication to the establishment of the museum. “It was through his years of dedication and drive that this building, this facility, and this museum became a reality,” said Downer. “It was great becoming proof for him, and a source of great community pride for us.

“It is because of his vision that the museum has grown from a one-room car dealership building dating from the mid-1940s to the magnificent gallery you see here today. Today, this gallery with all that hangs from the ceilings, adorning its walls, and thought around this will forever be known as the C.J Christ wing of the regional military museum,” Downer told the audience, as the Museum’s banner was unveiled.

“You have to know where you have been, know where you are and know where you’re going, and C.J Christ epitomizes that,” Downer added.

A native of Mowata, La, C.J Christ is a former Air Force pilot and Korean War Veteran, who has played a pivotal role in preserving the history of World War II. Christ founded the Regional Military Museum in 2006, which features artifacts from the civil war to the modern-day. Downer said the displays in the museum can be attributed to Christ.

“Many of the artifacts you see here today were in a mini storage throughout the parish or in attics. And C.J., with a passion and commitment, and dedication, decided, let’s do something about it to tell our story,” Downer added. “It’s the story of those citizens from the bayou parishes who served our great country.

When asked how it feels to add yet another lifetime achievement to his decades of accolades, Christ said he feels extremely blessed and honored.

“I’m 92 years old, and I’ve never seen anything like this. I’m glad I was able to make this a reality, but today they’re naming the building after me and this is something that is so special to me.”