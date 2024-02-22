Regional Military Museum names 2023 Volunteer of the Year

Congratulations to long-time Regional Military Museum volunteer Faron Naquin, who was recently named the Regional Military Museum’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year for his outstanding service!

Naquin is retired from the Public Utility Service, where he worked for 32 years, and has been a member of the Regional Military Museum for many years. Naquin has served as a volunteer for the local museum for seven years, and has been the museum’s restoration shop foreman and mechanic for three years. He is also a pilot, and his primary responsibility at the museum is to restore artifacts and keep the museum’s treasures in working condition.

“We are so excited that Faron was chose as the Volunteer of the Year. It is long overdue for him,” said Regional Military Museum Secretary Linda Theriot. “The Vice President is responsible for naming the Volunteer of the Year, and will typically speak with other board members about who they recommend for the honor. This year, it was unanimous support for Faron!”

Not only does Naquin volunteer consistently at the Regional Military Museum, but he also spends his free time researching artifacts for the museum to acquire and traveling across the country with his wife to purchase them. Naquin shows an unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of the museum through all his hard work.

Congratulations to Faron Naquin for this recognition!