Regional Military Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony

The Regional Military Museum will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, honoring the men and women who fought and died while serving in the U.S. military. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., with a flag raising commemoration performed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Honor Guard. Following the commemoration, Sheriff Timothy Soignet will deliver a special speech, honoring the lives of those who fought for freedom.

Guests will enjoy complimentary hamburgers and refreshments following the ceremony. The free event is open to the public, and the Regional Military Museum encourages attendance to honor those who fought for our freedom. The Regional Military Museum is located at 1154 Barrow Street in Houma. Learn more about the museum, and it’s exhibits here.

According their website, The Regional Military Museum is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the memory of local heroes who served in wars throughout American history. From displays dedicated to stories of local veterans and war heroes, to authentic refurbished military jeeps and helicopters, to one of President Eisenhower’s own Air Force One Aero Commanders, there is no shortage of unique, interactive exhibits and authentic wartime artifacts to bring historic global events to a local level.