Regional vaccination events to be held May 27 – June 5

It’s time to Bring Back Louisiana! Across the state, residents now have access to three COVID-19 vaccines all authorized by the FDA. More than two million doses have been administered in Louisiana and that number is growing every day. Let’s go #SleevesUpLa to protect ourselves and our families and bring back the Louisiana we know and love.

What is Bring Back Louisiana?

Bring Back Louisiana is a bold campaign to get COVID-19 vaccines to communities, individuals and employers through targeted vaccine events and grassroots outreach. Vaccinations will be available at community sites such as schools, churches, public spaces and businesses.

Our charge is to with local partners to meet people where they are, especially in our underserved and hard-to-reach communities and businesses. We hope to remove the barriers that make it challenging for some people to get the COVID vaccine.

Where can I get a vaccine in my community?

Lafourche 27-May-21 Peltier Park 151 Peltier Drive, Thibodaux 28-May-21 Lockport Rouses 1428 Crescent Avenue, Lockport Terrebonne 28-May-21 Pointe Aux Chenes Supermarket 1482 Hwy. 665, Montegut 29-May-21 Bourg Supermarket 4512 Country Drive, Bourg 29-May-21 Marcel’s Supermarket 2013 Hwy. 182, Houma 5-Jun-21 Fletcher Technical College* 1407 Hwy. 311, Schriever St. Mary 28-May-21 Patterson Housing Authority 409 Grout Street, Patterson 1-Jun-21 Brownell Homes Community Center 336 Wren Street, Morgan City 5-Jun-21 Cypress Bayou Casino* 832 Martin Luther King, Charenton

*One dose J&J vaccine