Register by April 29 for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber 14th Annual Golf Classic

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th Annual Golf Classic on Monday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ellendale Country Club located at 3319 Hwy 311, in Houma. The deadline for teams to register is Friday, April 29. Registration can be completed online here.

The annual event features a number of perks and amenities including great food and drinks on the course as well as a number of prizes and golf-related awards for closest to the hole and longest drive. The format for the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start.

The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per four-member team. Entry fees include player registration, green fees, tournament speciality items, golf carts, refreshments, lunch, driving range fees, prizes, ditty bag, team photo, and two mulligans per golfer.