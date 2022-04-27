Register by April 29 for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber 14th Annual Golf Classic

April 27, 2022
April 27, 2022

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th Annual Golf Classic on Monday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ellendale Country Club located at 3319 Hwy 311, in Houma. The deadline for teams to register is Friday, April 29. Registration can be completed online here.



The annual event features a number of perks and amenities including great food and drinks on the course as well as a number of prizes and golf-related awards for closest to the hole and longest drive. The format for the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start.

The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per four-member team. Entry fees include player registration, green fees, tournament speciality items, golf carts, refreshments, lunch, driving range fees, prizes, ditty bag, team photo, and two mulligans per golfer.



April 27, 2022

