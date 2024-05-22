Registrar of Voters sending out address confirmation cards

The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters has started sending out address confirmation cards via mail.

When you receive your card in the mail, please fill it out, sign is and return to the Registrar of Voters office.

If you receive a card for someone who is not in your household, write RTS and place it back in your mailbox so we can take action on that registration.

If you have questions, please call the Registrar of Voters office at (985) 873-6533.