Registration Express at Fletcher aims to increase Spring enrollment

October 21, 2022
October 21, 2022

The spring 2023 semester is just two months away and Fletcher Technical Community College is offering an opportunity for students to get a head start on registration. Fletcher will host its registration express event on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Students can stop by the Main Campus Atrium to meet with enrollment specialists, register for the Spring 2023 term and grab a snack provided by Fletcher’s student government association. Fletcher’s main campus atrium is located at 1407 LA-311 in Schriever.


 

Fletcher Technical Community College is an open-admission, public institution of higher education awarding certificates, technical diplomas, and associate degrees. The College is dedicated to offering high-quality technical and academic programs to the community of South Louisiana and beyond. The College prepares individuals for employment, career and academic advancement, and lifelong learning.

 

For more information, visit Fletcher Technical Community College online.

Yasmeen Singleton
