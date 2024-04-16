Registration for Summer 2024 and Fall 2024 Now Open at Fletcher Technical Community College

Thibodaux, LA – Registration is open for Summer 2024 and Fall 2024 sessions at Fletcher Technical Community College. Classes for the summer semester are scheduled to begin on June 3, while classes for the fall semester will begin on August 14.

Fletcher has over 30 programs available. To view a list of programs and courses, click here.

Fletcher offers traditional academic programs, workforce training and adult education services ranging from associate degrees, technical diplomas, certifications, to industry-based certifications. Fletcher’s adult education services are free and include Hi-SET preparation for individuals seeking to earn their high school equivalency diploma.

Financial aid and scholarships are available to those meeting the criteria. Click here or contact financialaid@fletcher.edu for more information. Students over the age of 21 may be eligible for the MJ Foster Promise Program. More information on this program can be found here.

For more information about our programs or to register for classes, visit our website at www.fletcher.edu or contact our admissions office at 985-448-7900 or enrollment@fletcher.edu.

About Fletcher Technical Community College: Fletcher Technical Community College is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education and training to individuals in our community. With a commitment to student success and workforce development, Fletcher prepares students for lifelong learning and success in today’s dynamic economy. As a leading institution in providing accessible and high-quality education, Fletcher offers a diverse range of programs catering to various educational and career paths. For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College, visit www.fletcher.edu.