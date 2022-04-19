Registration is open for Houma Doubles Summer Open

Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is accepting applications for its 2022 Houma Doubles Summer Open Tennis Tournament. The one-day tournament is open to all ages, as a UTR Fast Four format level based tournament. Participants are guaranteed three matches.

Registration for the tournament must be completed by 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The entry fee for each team is $54. Registration can be completed online here. Participants must choose a designated leader to collect payments from all players when registering for a doubles team.

The Houma Doubles Summer Open Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 19, additional information regarding the tournament will be announced at a future date.

For more information, please contact Scott Rhodes at (985) 860-4109 or email tennis@tpcg.com