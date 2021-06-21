Registration now open for Louisiana’s ‘Shot At A Million’ campaign

Louisianans can now register for their Shot At A Million, a campaign totaling $2.3 million in cash and scholarship giveaways designed to reward residents who have taken or who choose to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting today, residents have 19 days to get their first shot and register for the first two Shot At A Million prizes, $100,000 in cash and one $100,000 scholarship, which will be announced July 14. There will be new winners announced each week after that, culminating with the grand prize winners, who must register by July 31. People only have to register one time to be included in each subsequent weekly drawing and those who are already vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible, in addition to any resident who chooses to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next six weeks.

As of Monday, June 21, 1,566,120 Louisianans are fully vaccinated and a total of 1,726,785 Louisianans have taken at least one dose, according to Louisiana Department of Health data. Any current Louisiana resident 12 or older who has already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or who will get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July is eligible for the Shot At A Million giveaway.

Click here to watch a recap video from Thursday’s Shot At A Million announcement.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR SHOT AT A MILLION:

Visit ShotAtAMillion.com when you have taken your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and complete the online registration form.

Residents who do not have access to the internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511 to register, starting at noon.

WHO CAN REGISTER FOR SHOT AT A MILLION:

Louisiana residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they were vaccinated.

HOW TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE IN LOUISIANA:

The three FDA-authorized COVID vaccines are very easy to find in Louisiana. People can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The vaccine hotline can answer vaccine questions, schedule appointments, help people find a vaccine provider or community event near them, and connect people to medical professionals.

The federal government also runs Vaccines.gov, which helps people locate vaccination locations near them.

People can also text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, to get the contact information of three locations near them with available vaccines.

ABOUT SHOT AT A MILLION:

Louisiana will have four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize. The final grand prize drawing on August 4, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on August 13, 2021. For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.